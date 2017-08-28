Man wanted for NC murder may be in South Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted for murder in North Carolina.

Devon Tyron Smith, aka BOP, or Kapo Bop, is charged with first-degree murder, in connection with the June 25 shooting death of Rondy Samuel Shields in Asheville, N.C., according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say he might have fled to South Carolina.

Smith possibly fled Asheville and is staying in the Greenville area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, standing at 5-foot-7, weighing about 150 pounds. Smith has black hair, brown eyes, and we told, tattoos on his forearms.

If you have any information about Smith, call 828-577-6776. There is a reward for information leading directly to his arrest.