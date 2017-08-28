Isle of Palms to move to OPCON 4

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – In anticipation of possible effects on Charleston County from the tropical system, Isle of Palms will move to OPCON Four.

The move will take place at 1 p.m. The change is due to the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation, according to a social media post.

Tropical Depression 10 Update: @IOPCity will move to Operating Condition 4 at 1 pm today. Possibility of an emergency or disaster situation. — Isle of Palms, SC (@IOPCity) August 28, 2017

OPCON Four is the next highest response level above normal, day-to-day activities, and emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations.

On Monday, August 28 the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for all of coastal South Carolina. A tropical storm watch means that hazardous weather is likely in the warning area within the next 48-hours.

At 11 a.m., the storm was about 100 miles southwest of Charleston. It was moving northeast at about 9 mph. Forecasters said the storm is expected to reach the Outer Banks on Tuesday. It could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday or Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain.