Horry County beaches under double red flag warning, closed to swimmers

WBTW Published: Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – According to Horry County Emergency Management, beaches in the county were placed on a double red flag warning Monday.

The tweet says the double red flag protocol is in effect for all Horry County beaches, and no swimming is allowed.

RELATED: News 2 Hurricane Central

In Myrtle Beach, the double red flag signifies that the water is closed to the public. Police posted about the warning Monday afternoon, explaining the current weather forecast indicates a severe risk for rip currents and high surf.

Strong rip currents closed portions of Myrtle Beach just six days ago, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s