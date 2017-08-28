Georgetown County Schools cancel after school activities because of storm

WBTW Published:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown School officials have cancelled all after school activities Monday in reference to the incoming storm.

Monday morning, director of communications Ray White released the following statement:

Due to National Weather Service predictions of potential excessive rainfall, possible flooding and elevated winds, there will be no after school activities today, Monday, August 28, in the Georgetown County School District. District officials are closely monitoring the weather and if any changes are made to Tuesday’s schedule, those changes will be announced.

