Ex-priest indicted on molestation charges in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former Catholic priest who has already served five years in prison for sexually abusing two boys in Maryland has been indicted in South Carolina on nine charges.

Solicitor's Office to prosecute molestation charges against former Savannah Catholic priest, office announces in news conference today. pic.twitter.com/AURUZrTn5n — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017

Solicitor Duffie Stone said on Twitter that 74-year-old Wayland Brown molested two middle-school aged children in Jasper County in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

9 indictments cover alleged incidents in Jasper County in the late 1970s and early 1980s involving two victims. … — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017

The indictments allege that another child was sexually assaulted at the same three locations when he was in the 7th grade. … — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017

Brown was ordained in the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, in July 1977 before moving on to Maryland. Pope John Paul II dismissed him from the priesthood in 2004 after his Maryland convictions.

… Brown was a priest at St James Catholic Church in Savannah, Ga., at the time of the alleged incidents. He now lives in Maryland. — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017

Brown, who now lives in Maryland, was indicted by a Jasper County grand jury late last week, according to Solicitor Duffy Stone. … — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017

The Diocese of Savannah paid $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit in 2016 by one boy who said Brown threatened eternal condemnation for him and his family if he reported the sexual abuse.

Court records didn’t indicate if Brown had a lawyer.

Stone asks that anyone with information concerning these events call 912-652-8080. — 14th Solicitor (@14thSolicitor) August 28, 2017