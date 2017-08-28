Charleston County Sheriff’s Office invites public to participate in workplace safety classes

Related Coverage Sheriff’s Office to bring work place violence training to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, some 2 million American workers become victims of Workplace Violence each year.

Violence in the workplace can strike anywhere, at any time and no one is immune.

From the office boardroom to the warehouse. From a school to a place of worship. From the shopping mall to a fine restaurant. Every business and organization must look at the importance of preparing and protecting their employees, customers, and clients in the event of an act of workplace violence.

After the tragic events in Charleston on August 24th, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon recognizes the need for preparedness training when it comes to workplace violence issues in our business community.

In response, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will provide three – One-Day Classes scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th, Wednesday, September 6th, and Thursday, September 7th. Restaurant employees, business owners, managers, human resource professionals, and other key business personnel are encouraged to register and attend one of these free classes!

During each one-day class, participants will learn about:

 Violence in the workplace

 Threat Assessments

 Prevention

 Intervention

 Protection Protocols

 Implementing a Zero-Tolerance Policy

 Preparing for an Active Shooter

 and a PLAN to Cope with the Aftermath of such an Event.

For more information and to register for one of these important trainings, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-554-7367.

The classes will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center at 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC.