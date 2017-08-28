Charleston County moves to OPCON 4 ahead of possible tropical cyclone threat

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County’s Emergency Management Department is monitoring the threat of a possible tropical cyclone in the Charleston County region.

The Charleston County Emergency Operations Center moved to OPCON 4 at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

OPCON 4 means there is the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center.

We’re told the staff participated in conference calls with state and local agencies to remain up-to-date on the potential impacts.

 

