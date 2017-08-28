Accident forces lanes closed on I-26

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An accident on Interstate 26 WB at the 194-mile maker is forcing lane closures.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision is forcing the left lane closed.
Details are limited but according to witnesses, we’re told the accident involves a tractor trailer.
We are working to learn more details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.