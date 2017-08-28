Accident forces lanes closed on I-26

By Published: Updated:
South Carolina Department of Transportation camera picture of traffic backups at Exit 199 WB. Officials say an accident at mile marker 194 is causing the traffic problems.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An accident on Interstate 26 WB at the 194-mile maker is forcing lane closures.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision is forcing the left lane closed.

Details are limited but according to witnesses, we’re told the accident involves a tractor trailer.

We are working to learn more details from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

