SC American Red Cross assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)– The American Red Cross South Carolina region is deploying staff to Texas as well as sending resources to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The Red Cross says they have mobilized thousands of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort.

“The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 48 volunteers to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers and staff who are willing to help those in need,” said Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO. “The best way to help those affected by this storm is a financial gift to the Red Cross or become a trained Red Cross volunteer.”

Red Cross has deployed 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles 3 of which are from South Carolina.