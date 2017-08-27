News 2 I-Team: Former local boutique owner arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– An update to a story the I-TEAM first brought you in March. A woman accused of defrauding a Hanahan couple out of thousands of dollars faced a judge in bond court Saturday morning.

She was arrested Thursday by Charleston County. Soriano was granted a $5,000 bond for each three counts of Obtaining Goods by False Pretense and a $2,125 bond for Larceny.

Nicole Soriano owned the store Looking for Local in Citadel Mall.

Soriano rented space to local vendors in Citadel Mall to sell their products in her store. When she sold their products, she was supposed to pay back the vendors. Some vendors say that’s not what happened. Other vendors say they invested in Soriano’s second location, which never opened.