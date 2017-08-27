Lowcountry Local First running competition for aspiring entrepreneurs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry Local First (LLF) has launched a “Community Storefront Project” on Reynolds Avenue located in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood in North Charleston. The goal of this project is to build on the existing assets of the community and the foundation built by Metanoia’s work over the past 15 years. The objective is to add to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and expand on the economic opportunities that support local-independent businesses.

“We are committed to diverse business development in the North Charleston area, where Reynolds Avenue is a hub of economic and social activities,” says Lowcountry Local First’s Executive Director, Jamee Haley. “This project offers residents and stakeholders the opportunity to invest in careers, company, and community through a competition for storefront space. Our goal is to provide support that will produce long-term entrepreneurial success for motivated business owners.”

“Metanoia’s vision statement has always contained the hope that “Reynolds Avenue will become a hub of community activities.” We see this partnership with Lowcountry Local First as a significant step in making that vision a reality for Reynolds Avenue,” says Metanoia’s CEO, Bill Stanfield. “We are particularly excited that we will be looking to locate businesses in the neighborhood that complement the existing community.”

To enter the competition, hopeful entrepreneurs must submit an application and a business plan, reflecting the well-thought out idea for their business. A group of stakeholders and business owners from both Metanoia and Lowcountry Local First will review the applications. Selected businesses will receive membership with LLF, mentorship, marketing and accounting support, as well as subsidized rent for up to three years.

The two organizations will be host an information session at The Macon Café on Reynolds Ave on Wednesday, August 23rd from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Applications are due by October 31st, 2017 and are available online at LowcountryLocalFirst.org/Reynolds, or can be picked up at the Metanoia or Lowcountry Local First offices.

Metanoia Office: 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405

LLF Office: 1630 Meeting Street Rd., Second Building, Charleston, SC 29405