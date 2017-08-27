Lawsuit: Private school sent email with student medical info

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A parent has sued a South Carolina private school the same day the school sent out an email that included private medical information about 86 students.

The lawsuit said an email Friday from the school nurse asking for updates on student medications included an attached spreadsheet detailing allergies, medical conditions, psychiatric diagnoses and medications for those students.

The lawsuit says the email violated the privacy rights of every family at Ashley Hall, the all-girls school in Charleston where tuition runs about $20,000 a year.

The school did not comment on the lawsuit, which asks for undisclosed damages and a judge to require the school to update its training on privacy procedures.

