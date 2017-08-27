Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic impacts on Texas

ROCKPORT, TX (NBC NEWS)- At least two people have died in connection with Hurricane Harvey, which is now downgraded to a tropical storm. It continues to dump rain on Southeast Texas. In the town of Rockport, entire blocks are decimated.

One woman, Amanda Evans, who stayed during the storm, says, “We have nothing, nothing left.”

Evans is shaken. She was caught in the eye of the storm.

She says, “By one o’clock it was terrible. It was so– I was on my knees praying that we made it.”

Her home, gone.

When asked why she didn’t evacuate, Evans says, “We just didn’t have the money”.

Harvey barrelled ashore overnight packing 130mph winds, blinding sheets of rain, and treacherous storm surge. Local reporters overnight were getting blown around. The category 4 hurricane is the strongest to hit the US in 13 years, making landfall twice.

Now, search and rescue efforts are underway. The Coast Guard is called in to rescue at least three tugboats stranded off the coast.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott says, “We want to do everything we possibly can to keep people out of rising water.”

The whipping winds ripped roofs off buildings, including a high school. Power lines snapped sparking massive explosions. On the Bolivar peninsula, three homes burned to the ground. Power was knocked out for at least 300,000.

One man says, “It was pretty scary. It felt like 150 mph winds. I mean, it was whopping pretty good.”

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans rode out the storm at a Rockport hotel designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane. But overnight, an entire wall collapsed.

Yeomans says, “Half of the building is actually missing. We got the first look at it.”

Incredibly, no one was hurt.

The hotel’s manager, Joshua Noe, says, “Well this would’ve actually been the wall that you can there’s still literally hanging, it just kind of flipped over itself and half of it ended down there.”

But the cleanup can’t begin just yet. Harvey has already dumped several months’ worth of rain on the region and the storm is far from over.