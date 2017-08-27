Help WCBD, Nexstar Media support hurricane relief efforts

The Nexstar Broadcasting Group is supporting the American Red Cross after Hurricane Harvey.

WCBD is one of 170 Nexstar stations across the country urging local communities to support hurricane relief efforts as the storm moves through east Texas. You can help support those recovering from Hurricane Harvey by donating today on our American Red Cross page.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities. Each year, workers who register for the Founder’s Day of Caring receive up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.

More than 20 years ago, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, Nexstar Media Group has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.