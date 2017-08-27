Get ready for the She Tris Aquathon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The She Tris Aquathon is coming up. It is a swim and run race which could be a great introduction for people interested in working their way up to a triathlon. It’s happening on October 14th in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood in Summerville. The day before, October 13th, there will be an Aqua Girl competition for young girls to compete in. Prices for the races increase after September 30th, so now is the time to start training and sign up! For more on the event, click here. To register for the Aquathon, click here.

Advertisement