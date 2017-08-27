Clear the Shelters results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On Saturday, August 26th, News 2 teamed up with five local animal shelters to promote free or reduced price adoptions to find as many animals as possible a forever home. Some adoption counts are still getting tallied, but here’s what we know so far:

Doc Williams SPCA: 25 adoptions total

Frances R. Willis SPCA: 35 adoptions total, 14 cats and 21 dogs

Charleston Animal Society: 33 adoptions on Saturday, and all of their cats were adopted! The Charleston Animal Society started running their free adoption special last week, and in that time 243 animals were adopted.

Nationwide: Many NBC affiliate stations across the country participated in their own Clear the Shelters event. So far this year, the events combined have helped more than 76,000 animals find homes. You can watch that number continue to rise, here.