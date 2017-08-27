Accident on Ravenel Bridge; southbound lanes closed

By Published:

CHARLESTON,S.C. (WCBD)– The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to an accident on US-17.

Police say the call came in at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Right now two southbound lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

