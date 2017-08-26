Hurricane Harvey Slams Texas, Cutting Power to Nearly 300,000

(NBC NEWS)- Nearly 300,000 people were without power Saturday after Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas, bringing prolonged rainfall that was expected to cause “catastrophic flooding.”

It made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, and weakened as it moved slowly inland to become Category 1 by 6 a.m. ET.

But while the winds eased to 90 mph, forecasters cautioned that torrential rain would still be a major threat.

“It’s hard to imagine just how horrific and destructive this amount of water will be,” NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said.

The National Hurricane Center warned of 12-foot storm surges and up to 40 inches of rain in some areas through Wednesday, with “catastrophic flooding expected over the next few days.”

But the big concern Saturday morning was loss of electricity: Approximately 293,000 customers had lost power as of 7 a.m. local time, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

On Friday, thousands of Texans heeded Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to flee ahead of the storm.

“If you don’t get out, you could be in the area without power, without water, without necessities for at least a week, if not longer,” Abbott said Friday afternoon.

As daylight broke, officials began assessing damage along the coast.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said early Saturday that “horrific” winds had caused “a tremendous amount of damage” in the city and surrounding areas.

He said the storm had cut power to the city’s water treatment plant, meaning residents needed boil water for drinking – but that’s not an option for everyone.

“Many people don’t have electricity so that’s going to create an issue,” he told TODAY. He said power had been cut to his own home overnight.

“I’m waiting to get a little sunlight and the opportunity to get to someplace I can get some power,” he said.

In Rockport, a city on the coast of Aransas Bay northeast of Corpus Christi, City Manager Kevin Carruth said a tree fell on a mobile home Friday, trapping a family inside, but rescuers had to be pulled due to safety concerns and it was unclear if there were any injuries.

Elsewhere in Rockport, multiple people at a senior living home were taken to a nearby jail for treatment after a roof caved in, according to The Associated Press.

Houston was just beginning to feel the effects of Harvey’s outer bands Saturday morning. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings, and Houston was put under a tornado watch.

The hurricane, moving northwest, is expected to slow down and linger over southeastern Texas through the middle of next week, the hurricane center said.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration late Friday “which unleashes the full force of government help,” he tweeted. The declaration allows federal funding to help stricken areas.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that he was closely monitoring the storm from Camp David. “We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!” he wrote.

He also praised Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long for “a great job.”

The last time a major hurricane struck Texas was in 2008, when Hurricane Ike hit Galveston as a Category 2 hurricane. Ike caused an estimated $22 billion in damage.

Donie Hatcher-Walters, who lives in Rosharon near Galveston with her family, including two children, did not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Hatcher-Walters, originally from Los Angeles, said she thought about going to Dallas but her husband wanted to stay. Earlier there were tornado warnings, and part of their fence came down.

“My husband, being from Texas, said ‘No, let’s just hunker down and ride it out,'” she told MSNBC. “And I really do regret that decision.”