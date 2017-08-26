At least one injured in car accident on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–  Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are responding to a car accident in West Ashley.

According to dispatch, it happened just after 8 p.m. on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. 

Dispatch confirms there are injuries.

