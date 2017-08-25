VIDEO: Babies in Corpus Christi flown to safety ahead of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (WKRG) — With Hurricane Harvey barreling towards the Texas Gulf Coast, babies at a Corpus Christi hospital were flown to safety on Thursday.
As seen in the video above, babies from the hospital neonatal intensive care unit were carefully placed aboard an airplane to be flown north to safety ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.
Corpus Christi is likely to be among the hardest-hit cities on the Gulf Coast. It is expected to be in the direct trajectory of the storm.
PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Harvey x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges