VIDEO: Babies in Corpus Christi flown to safety ahead of Hurricane Harvey

WKRG Published:

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (WKRG) — With Hurricane Harvey barreling towards the Texas Gulf Coast, babies at a Corpus Christi hospital were flown to safety on Thursday.

As seen in the video above, babies from the hospital neonatal intensive care unit were carefully placed aboard an airplane to be flown north to safety ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.

Corpus Christi is likely to be among the hardest-hit cities on the Gulf Coast. It is expected to be in the direct trajectory of the storm.

