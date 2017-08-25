Victim, suspect identified in downtown restaurant shooting

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE — The suspected shooter has been identified as Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, of Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Police have identified Anthony Shane Whiddon as the victim in Thursday’s Virginia’s on King shooting incident.

37-year-old Whiddon was the Executive Chef at Virginia’s and a resident of Goose Creek.

He was transported by Charleston County EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigating agencies include SLED, Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s