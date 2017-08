WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The White House announced the move Friday night, saying Joe Arpaio, the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, was a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon.

On twitter, Arpaio tweeted several messages thanking the President for the pardon.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump. I look fwd to putting this chapter behind me and helping to #MAGA — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I also thank my loyal supporters, who stood shoulder to shoulder w/ me in this fight, and throughout my career. For those who are asking . . — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

..how they can con't to help, a donation to my Legal fund go directly to paying off legal fees from this fight https://t.co/wM6SDLLxEN — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017