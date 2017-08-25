Trio arrested on drug charges in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Three Berkeley County men are facing drug charges following a “narcotics complaint” in the Russellville area of Berkeley County.

Xavier Lucas, 25; Kevron Paige, 25; and Michael Allen, 28, all of St Stephen are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities say on Wednesday, August 23, while investigating the complaint in the 1500 block of Russellville Road, Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives seized of 2 gross grams of a white powdery substance that field tested presumptive for cocaine, more than $2,100 in U.S. currency, and 12 pounds of marijuana (5,469 grams) along various types of drug paraphernalia.

The trio is now at the Hill Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.