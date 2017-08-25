Town of St. George to host public meeting on Comprehensive Plan

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of St. George Planning Commission will host a public kickoff and input meeting for the 2017 Comprehensive Plan.

The event will take place on Monday, August 28, in the Civic Center located adjacent to Town Hall.

The state of South Carolina requires municipalities to update their plans every 10 years in order to keep them relevant and current. Planners from the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) will be assisting the St. George Planning Commission during the meeting and throughout the comprehensive planning process.

Attendees will be provided an overview of existing conditions in the town ranging from population and housing to cultural resources and economics. Following the presentation, residents will have the opportunity to share their input and feedback on the state of the town through various group exercises. The input provided by residents will be used to guide the Planning Commission on what issues and opportunities to address in various elements of the comprehensive plan. Planning Commission meetings where these issues and opportunities will be discussed in subsequent months are open to the public.

The Planning Commission will host another public workshop in November to present the results of its discussions, including recommended goals and strategies to implement in the updated plan. A public hearing will also be held before the final draft of the 2017 Comprehensive Plan is approved by Town Council.

The basis of the comprehensive planning process is in the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act of 1994 (SC Code §6-29-310 through §6-29-1200). The 1994 Act establishes the comprehensive plan as the essential first step of the planning process and mandates that the plan must be systematically evaluated and updated. Nine elements in the Town’s adopted plan must be reevaluated at least once every five years and the entire plan must be updated at least once every ten years.