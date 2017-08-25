Suspect in Virginia’s on King killing had run-ins with police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities say a fired dishwasher shot and killed the executive chef at a crowded Charleston restaurant before holding a person hostage for about three hours before he was shot and wounded by police.

Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, of Charleston is charged in connection with Anthony Shane Whiddon’s murder. He’s currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The News 2 I-team did some digging and found out Burns has been in and out of that jail since 1983. He has even served time in the state’s custody.

According to a background check, his first arrest in Charleston was assault and battery with intent to kill and armed robbery.

He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years and taken to a correctional facility in Columbia.

Three years later in 1986, he was given two more assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charges plus simple assault and malicious injury to property. The charges were all out of Dorchester County.

Burns next arrest came in 2008 for drug charges including possession and distribution of cocaine near a school. But he was not convicted of those charges.

In November 2009, he was again arrested for possession and distribution of cocaine and sentenced to two years in jail.

In May of 2011, he was arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery first degree, and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. According to records with the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, he served almost a year.

In 2012 was when he was convicted of strong arm robbery and assault and battery second-degree charges.

He was sentenced to eight years with the state department of corrections.

The next charge on Burns’ background check is in 2015 for public drunkenness.

Months after that, two counts of petit larceny and then shoplifting.

Finally, he was arrested in 2016 for violating curfew or loitering.