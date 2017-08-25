Summerville boat manufacturer to expand; plans to create 100 new jobs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – ​A Summerville boat maker is creating 100 new jobs, adding 70,000 square feet of new production space and investing $3.5 million dollars into its business.

Sportsman Boats began as a startup in 2011 but has grown to be a major boat manufacturer. The company currently produces 21 boat models ranging in size from 17 to 31 feet.

The company also recently installed an 800-kilowatt solar panel system on the roof of its facility.

Governor Henry McMaster attended the announcement event.

The expansions and new jobs will take about three years to implement but job seekers can apply now in person at Sportsman Boats, located at 113 Issac Way in Summerville or online at Indeed.com.