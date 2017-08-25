Summerville boat manufacturer adding new jobs

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – ​Sportsman Boats Manufacturing is adding 70,000 square feet of new space, creating 100 new jobs, and is investing $3.5 million dollars into its Summerville business.

The company began as a startup in Summerville in 2011 but has grown to be a major boat manufacturer.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke at the announcement event.

“The world has discovered [South Carolina] is a great place to do business,” said McMaster.

The expansions and jobs will take three years to implement but job seekers can apply now in person at the company’s facilities in Summerville or online at Indeed.com.

