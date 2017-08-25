Red Cross assist Huger family after house fire

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross is assisting a Lowcountry family following a house fire in Huger.

The home, located on Highway 41, was damaged by fire on Friday, August 25, according to a news release.

The Huger Fire Department responded to the blaze.

We’re told the Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

