North Charleston school on lockdown following incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston high school is currently on lockdown, according to Dorchester District 2 officials.

The precautionary lockdown at Fort Dorchester High School is due to an incident involving an officer and individual in a nearby neighborhood.

According to district spokeswoman Pat Raynor, the lockdown began about 10-15 minutes ago.

We are working to learn more details from authorities.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.