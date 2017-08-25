Little girl dreams her father goes to heaven minutes before he dies in crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The wife of a Norfolk man killed in a head-on crash one week ago is opening up about the man she loved.

Johnathan Jones, 26, died in a head-on crash last Wednesday.

Norfolk police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on East Little Creek Road, near Nancy Drive. A silver Chrysler 200 was going in the wrong direction and hit a black Hyundai Sonata head-on, according to police. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 39-year-old Hafeeza T. Sawyer, of the 9500 block of 22nd Bay Street.

Jones was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

There is a story leading up to that crash — and it starts with a dream by Jones’ daughter, five-year-old Jordan.

“Without daddy right here, he needs to be right here with all our family,” Jordan said as she pointed to an empty spot on the couch.

Just minutes before the crash happened, Johnathan and his wife Amber were at home with the kids when he said he wanted a shake at Sonic. Amber says she almost got into the car with him with her babies, but decided she’d stay because she knew he would be back in about 10 minutes. But 10 minutes turned into 20 minutes and then 30 minutes and then Amber decided to grab her girls and look for her husband. She got into her car and came across the red and blue flashing lights. Amber says something came over her and she decided to pull up to the scene.

“I gave the police his name and I knew something was wrong when they walked away and brought somebody else back with him,” said Amber.

While they waited for an update, Amber’s 5-year-old told her mother about a dream she just had.

“She had a dream that her daddy was with a little girl and said she had to leave us,” said Amber.

Jordan recalls the dream, saying, “He was in heaven, up in the sky.”

Her daddy was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

“I didn’t know then. I didn’t pay attention to it,” Amber said. “But it gives me some comfort.”

Jordan understands where her daddy is — a bond between a father and his daughter.

“[I love him] with all my heart and we miss him so much and that’s the end,” said Jordan.