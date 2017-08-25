Hurricane Harvey could cause gas prices to increase

(WJBF) — Gas prices in the U.S. could be rising over the weekend, and it’s all thanks to Hurricane Harvey.
The storm is expected to hit a refinery-rich stretch of the Gulf Coast.
Some refineries are expected to shut down until the storm passes possibly disrupting gasoline supplies.
Wholesale gasoline futures rose 5 cents Thursday.
Experts say you could see a difference at the pump as soon as today.
PHOTOS: Preparing for Hurricane Harvey
