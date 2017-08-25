Family of slain Virginia’s on King chef issues statement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a chef killed at a restaurant in downtown Charleston has released a statement about the tragic events.

Anthony Shane Whiddon, 37, was shot following a hostage standoff at Virginia’s on King in downtown Charleston. He later died at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Whiddon’s brother-in-law Michael S. Thornton issued the following statement on behalf of the family:

On behalf of the family of Chef Shane Whiddon, we would like to thank all those who have shared their condolences and messages of support. A memorial service is planned for Sunday at 3 P.M. at the Historic Rice Mill Building.

The suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Demetrius Burns, was critically wounded by police.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg quickly said the shooting was “the act of a disgruntled employee” and not a terrorist attack or a hate crime following the shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

We are working to learn Burns’ condition from the Medical University of South Carolina.