Community shows support for Virginia’s on King

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Friday, August 25, people in the downtown Charleston community showed their support for Virginia’s on King by leaving flowers and cards on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

Many of them expressing their shock over the situation that occurred in one of Charleston’s busiest areas.

Disaster restoration crews also worked inside the restaurant on Friday.

There is no word right now on when the restaurant will be able to open again.

