Animal cruelty investigation underway in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Animal Society is caring for a malnourished dog brought in by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies rescued a dog named “Unique” and her two puppies on August 18, after the mother dog was found emaciated. The black Spaniel-mix weighed only 22-pounds when she was rescued and she should weight almost 40-pounds. “Unique is so skinny, you can fit your hand around her spine,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman. “It’s sad that her puppies weighed more than she did. She is slowly recovering and the puppies are doing just fine.” Unique is also being treated for heartworm. Cruelty and neglect charges in this case are pending.

“These cases are a snapshot of the sad reality we are dealing with every day,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “We want people to know that there is no excuse to allow the animals you’re responsible for to get into this condition. Our community has many resources where animal owners can turn for help.”

Charleston Animal Society offers a judgement-free food bank for pets each weekday. There is also an online Animal Resource Center at http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org to help families with their pets. Through June, Charleston Animal Society offered help to 1,379 families in our community. In the same time frame there were 40 active cruelty investigations. In 2016, Charleston Animal Society investigated 114 cases of animal cruelty.