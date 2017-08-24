Witness gives account while under lockdown during Charleston active shooter situation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Businesses in the close vicinity of Virginia’s on King were either evacuated or put on lockdown during the active shooter situation.

RELATED: Disgruntled employee shot; hostage rescued from downtown Charleston restaurant

One witness said her coworkers heard sirens around 12:30 pm Thursday. They watched the rest of the situation unfold with a bird’s eye view.

The witness said she saw SWAT teams and police officers surround the restaurant. The witness also saw snipers on the scaffolding of a nearby building under construction.

“It seems to be inside, at least on the top floor, because cops seem to be walking in and out of the bottom, and everyone seems to have their guns drawn to the top of Virginia’s,” the witness said.

The witness said they saw a crowd of officers pull someone out of the building, unsure of the person’s condition.

Around 2:30 pm, the witness said she heard what sounded like 3 gunshots. They said they saw SWAT and EMS crews enter the building with a stretcher.

The crews then left the building with a man on the stretcher.

At around 4:00 pm, the witness said the area was still under tight lockdown, and police and SWAT crews were still inside the building.