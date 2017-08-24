Reward offered after bulldozer causes train to derail

By Published:
FILE

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say a train that derailed earlier this month in South Carolina struck a bulldozer that was intentionally placed on the tracks.

CSX said in a news release it is offering a $5,000 reward through Crimestoppers to find the person who left the construction equipment on the tracks near Lugoff on Aug. 5.

Kershaw County officials say 12 of the 16 cars on the freight train derailed, but there were no serious injuries.

Authorities said at the time of the wreck that the bucket of the bulldozer was left hanging over the train tracks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s