Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-a closing up for renovations

By Published:

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – The Chick-fil-a in Mount Pleasant is closing its doors for renovations starting Thursday.

Josh Malone, the operator of the restaurant located at 1024 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard announced the closure this week during a recording on Facebook Live.

The renovations include: remodeling for the kitchen and the patio in front of the restaurant will also be removed to get a smoother flow for the Drive-thru.

Malone is hoping the restaurant reopens in six to eight weeks.

The other Chick-Fil-a in Mount Pleasant is located at 3102 Ironclad Aly and that location remains open.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s