Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-a closing up for renovations

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – The Chick-fil-a in Mount Pleasant is closing its doors for renovations starting Thursday.

Josh Malone, the operator of the restaurant located at 1024 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard announced the closure this week during a recording on Facebook Live.

The renovations include: remodeling for the kitchen and the patio in front of the restaurant will also be removed to get a smoother flow for the Drive-thru.

Malone is hoping the restaurant reopens in six to eight weeks.

The other Chick-Fil-a in Mount Pleasant is located at 3102 Ironclad Aly and that location remains open.