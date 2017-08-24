House speaker seeks agency head’s resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s House speaker says the director of a utility regulation agency should be fired over the failure of a nuclear power project.

But Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will not ask, and does not want, Dukes Scott to resign.

Scott leads the Office of Regulatory Staff, an agency tasked by law with equally weighing the interests of the public, utilities and the state’s economy. Legislators say it’s a system built for failure.

Scott testified hours earlier to a House committee investigating two utilities’ July 31 decision to abandon a nuclear power project after jointly spending nearly $10 billion. The panel cut his testimony short.

Lucas has called for the repeal or overhaul of the 10-year-old state law designed to encourage nuclear power construction.

An attorney for South Carolina’s major industries said that law puts utilities’ interests above customers and makes it nearly impossible for regulators to deny rate hike requests.