Hearing set on removal of Confederate flag from courthouse

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A hearing is scheduled on a legal challenge to the decision to remove a Confederate flag from a South Carolina courtroom.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports a North Carolina man has demanded that the flag and portraits of Confederate generals go back into the man courtroom of the York County Courthouse. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Russell Walker of Aberdeen, North Carolina, filed a lawsuit in June against York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton, asking a judge to force Hamilton to return the flag and pictures back to the main courtroom. The lawsuit alleges the S.C. Heritage Act allows only the legislature to move Confederate items in public buildings.

County officials have resisted the call to restore the flag and the portraits and want the case dismissed.

