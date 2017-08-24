Groundbreaking planned for Intermodal Transportation Hub

Related Coverage North Charleston getting new Amtrak station

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – A groundbreaking will be held Thursday morning on a new intermodal transportation Hub in North Charleston.

Construction for the project will get underway at the old Amtrak Station on Gaynor Street.

The hub will provide service for Amtrak, Carta and regional bus lines. Uber and Taxi companies will have access to the hub as well.

The project which has taken years to develop will cost at least $15 Million.

The groundbreaking will happen at 10: 00 a.m.

Leaders hope the transit center will be open by the fall of 2018.