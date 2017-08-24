Free surf lessons for hundreds of autistic children

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Hundreds of children splashed in the waves on Folly Beach Thursday learning how to surf. Surfers Healing is free and works exclusively with children with Autism. Learning how to wax the boards, paddle into the water, and catch a wave, it’s something many parents thought their autistic children would never be able to do.

Lissette Ramirez, with Surfers Healing of Folly Beach says, “One night in desperation I’m online looking for things the kids could do in the summer and I found Surfers Healing, and I signed up without really thinking about it, and before you know it we are on the road to Virginia Beach.”

Ramirez says the event was such a blast that she knew she needed to bring it to Folly Beach and teamed up with her daughter’s occupational therapist, Nancy Morris, to make it happen. Now, it’s ten years later and the event is thriving in the Lowcountry.

Morris says, “We have 211 surfers this year, plus wait-listed kids and more than 300 volunteers.”

This is the first time for the Pressley family from Chapin, South Carolina. Their 5-year-old Stetson was diagnosed with Autism last year.

Becky Pressley says, “We noticed since Stetson was 18-months-old that he had speech and language delay and then some new behaviors along the way that make his life a little more difficult.”

For many parents, Autism means meltdowns. But once the kids get in the water, they are all smiles.

Pressley says, “He was nervous at first, just putting the life-jacket on him was a little bit stressful, but those guys are amazing. I was amazed, I couldn’t believe he got up on the board.”

But parents say the biggest relief is being around other families who get it. They can feel the support and understanding the moment they step onto the beach.

Pressley says, “We felt like we weren’t the odd man out. We didn’t have to make explanations for behaviors.”

Ramirez says, “If the only thing they get out of this is the sense that they’re family and their child and their situation is accepted and not judged, that’s the best thing that could happen.”

And at the end of the day, every child felt like a winner.

Pressley says, “I don’t know if he will ever be able to express that feeling of inclusion, but I know he was feeling that today.”

For more information about Surfers Healing future events, click here.