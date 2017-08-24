Feds: Nuclear fuel processing alternative would take 8 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The federal government says it would take nearly eight years to remove one metric ton of plutonium from South Carolina as promised under longstanding agreements, using a proposed alternative method.

That’s according to court documents filed this month by the Department of Energy, which says the process known as downblending would take until the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

South Carolina is suing the federal government over an unfinished mixed-oxide fuel plant at the Savannah River Site, saying the government owes the state millions in fines.

The partially built facility was intended to turn 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel as part of a non-proliferation agreement with Russia.

It’s billions over budget, and the Trump administration has proposed mothballing the project and pursuing an alternative method.