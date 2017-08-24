Charleston: Best romantic getaways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Love is in the air right here in the Lowcountry.

Charleston has just been named one of the best romantic getaways in the country.

US News and World Report ranked the city as the 4th best spot for romance.

“Sometimes it’s necessary to take a break from the stresses of real life and spend quality time with the person you love. And what better way to do that than to travel?” said Gwen Shearman, travel editor at U.S. News. “To help you and your significant other plan the ideal romantic getaway, whether it’s for a honeymoon, an anniversary or just because, we’ve narrowed down the most enchanting destinations.”

Napa Valley, California, with its rolling vineyards, cozy wine caverns, and luxurious hotels, takes the No. 1 spot on the list of Best Romantic Getaways. With its laid-back beaches, mountains and rainforests, Kauai, the No. 2 destination, offers travelers an abundance of outdoor activities and sightseeing adventures. The No. 3 destination, Maui, is home to romantic luxe resorts, exotic jungles and charming beaches, making it feel like a faraway paradise. The list also includes Cape Cod, No. 6, Martha’s Vineyard, No. 9, and Aspen at No. 12.