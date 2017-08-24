Authorities responding to ‘situation’ in downtown Charleston

By Published: Updated:
Credit: WCBD/Libba Holland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are responding a “situation” in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:18 p.m.

Witnesses say tell News 2’s Libba Holland that cops have guns drawn. We’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated.

We are working to learn more details from the Charleston Police Department.

Authorities responding to ‘situation’ in downtown Charleston

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s