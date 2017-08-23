Video of liquor store thief making waves online

By Published:

SHREVEPORT, La. (WCBD) — Police in Louisiana are asking for help finding a thief who managed to shoplift a whole lot of liquor.

Surveillance video captured a woman walking into a liquor on Bert Kouns in Shreveport store Friday, August 18 and steal several bottles of booze.

At first, the video shows her putting the bottles in her purse.

But as she continued shopping, she started finding more inventive places to hide the bottles.

Police say there may be more than one person involved in the theft.

Officials are offering a reward for $300 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s