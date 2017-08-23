Video of liquor store thief making waves online

SHREVEPORT, La. (WCBD) — Police in Louisiana are asking for help finding a thief who managed to shoplift a whole lot of liquor.

Surveillance video captured a woman walking into a liquor on Bert Kouns in Shreveport store Friday, August 18 and steal several bottles of booze.

At first, the video shows her putting the bottles in her purse.

But as she continued shopping, she started finding more inventive places to hide the bottles.

Police say there may be more than one person involved in the theft.

Officials are offering a reward for $300 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.