SCHP investigating deadly pedestrian involved hit-and-run

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash left a pedestrian dead in Berkeley County.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday near Yaremich Road and Gloria Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the type of vehicle the driver was in is unknown at this point.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.