SC National Guard unit mobilizing for deployment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- President Donald Trump says the way to win the war in Afghanistan is by sending more troops overseas. We can already see the beginning of this new plan’s impact in the Palmetto State. On Wednesday, the South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation Unit in Greenville is mobilizing for deployment. About 60 soldiers will leave at 3 PM to head to a month-long training in Texas. From there, they will be deployed for about a year to Afghanistan to provide support for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Senator Tim Scott says President Trump did not set a deadline for the end of the war in Afghanistan, and he thinks that’s wise.

Sen. Scott says, “Our country, I think, is a bit war-weary so we want to make sure we have measurable progress in reasonable time with realistic expectations.”

President Trump has not provided specific numbers about how many additional troops will be sent overseas, but says it will be several thousand.