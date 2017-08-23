Oakbrook Elementary welcomes students back to school with new additions

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – ​Students are back in class at Oakbrook Elementary and they are returning to a school with some new classroom additions.

Music, art and physical education teachers now teach in a new building that is specifically dedicated to those subjects.

“I’ve been in a trailer for the last five years so probably half the size of what I have now,” said Susan Blankenship, a music teacher at the school. “So now I have a room that is probably twice as big as what I had so it will allow me to be able to move around, play instruments and just not be so cramped in there.”

There was also excitement about returning to school after the summer break. Principal Monica O’Dea was happy to see students back in the hallways.

“Coming back to school is so cool to be able to see how much the kids have grown,” said O’Dea. “It’s so cool to see, you know, just how much they have matured and learned, you know, over the summer and it’s just really neat to watch them continue that learning path.”

This year Oakbrook Elementary is celebrating its 30th year of teaching since it was founded in 1987.