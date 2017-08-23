Lanes reduced at North Charleston intersection for railroad crossing repair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An intersection in North Charleston will be forced to two lanes while crews work to fix railroad tracks in the area.

Traffic at Remount Road at Dutton Ave will be reduced to two lanes from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on August 28. The lanes will also be down to two lanes on August 29 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

According to CSX, the closer is to repair the railroad crossing at the intersection.

We’re told flagmen will be present.

