Identity released of man found dead in Johns Island apartment

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed at an apartment complex on Johns Island, Sunday night.

According to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert, Harry Bennett, 64, of Johns Island, was found in his apartment off Maybank Highway on August 20.

Autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple sharp force injuries, according to Hasert.

We’re told his death is being ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.